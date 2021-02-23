Spring sports delayed to help athletes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With spring around the corner, it’s time to start looking at the framework for the next high school sports season.

MHSAA Content Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly said, “We’re excited. I think people feel pretty positive right now about the direction that we’re heading.”

Especially after schools not having a spring season since 2019. The MHSAA is preventing that from happening again.

“Not a whole lot is lost,” Kimmerly said, “That is something that was priority one coming off of last spring where we had no sports.”

And things are looking up. After a delay in the winter season, a scheduling change needed to be done for spring. Teams will begin practice March 22, and competition on March 26.

Kimmerly said, “We had to do something-- with our winter tournaments and most sports ending about two weeks later than usual-- to ease the congestion that there will be at indoor facilities, high school gyms, where a lot of spring sports usually begin practice. Also, to ease things a bit for the athletes that do need to make that transition between winter and spring sports.”

74% of MHSAA member schools liked this idea. To keep things on track, the MHSAA gave teams 16 contact practice days in the fall, and eliminated the preseason downtime for spring. Being outside and improving statewide COVID-19 numbers are leading to not doing testing.

Although there will still be precautions like mask wearing and limited attendance, overall it’ll be similar to a typical spring.

“We feel as though we’re doing the right things,” Kimmerly said. “And those things that we’re working on we’ve been improving. We’re excited to keep that rolling forward.”

