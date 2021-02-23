Mariners In Damage Control

-SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. They’re giving players the message that they have every right to be upset. Mather took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players. Mather has since resigned.