March is Red Cross Month!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Did you know that by giving blood or by donating convalescent plasma, you can help in the fight against the Coronavirus? The Red Cross is supplying blood products for patients in need of transfusions and collecting plasma from people that are fully recovered from COVID-19 to help with treatment for the most seriously ill patients.

During the month of March, WILX along with Auto-Owners Insurance and Tripp’s Auto Shop are proud to support the relentless work of the Red Cross and encourage you to help those in need too! This year’s donated funds will support the convalescent plasma program, which is a process whereby the Red Cross tests blood donations for plasma containing the COVID-19 antibody. If it is found, the plasma is separated and sent to hospitals to specifically treat COVID patients and help save lives. 100% of your donation will go to the Red Cross. Roll up your sleeve and click the below link to donate! https://wilx.givesmart.com/?utm_source=wilx&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=mircm

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.