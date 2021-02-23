Advertisement

Judge denies motion to quash by political robocallers

AG Nessel’s Office alleges Burkman and Wohl attempted to stop voters from participating in the Nov. 3 general election by spreading false information
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Judge Margaret Van Houten rejected a motion from defendants to quash the information and dismiss the case against political robocallers Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office filed criminal charges on Oct. 1, 2020 alleging Burkman and Wohl attempted to stop voters from participating in the Nov. 3 general election using a robocall that made a number of false claims. Nessel said those calls targeted specific areas, including Detroit and other major U.S. cities with significant minority populations.

The case remains pending in Third Circuit Court.

The defendants are each charged with intimidating voters, conspiracy to commit an election law violation, using a computer to intimidate voters and using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy.

Burkman and Wohl claimed the conduct did not violate Michigan’s voter intimidation law and that the robocalls were nonetheless protected by the First Amendment. Judge Van Houten rejected these arguments Tuesday.

Nessel said, “We are pleased with the court’s ruling, and look forward to the case continuing on to the next stage of the proceedings.”

Van Houten ruled that the district court did not abuse its authority in binding over the case to Circuit Court because the robocall had the potential to deter people from voting by mail. She also rejected the free speech argument made by defendants.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
MSU Police captain arrested, MSP requests criminal charges
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

sdfas
Joey's Pet Outfitters real final version
Spring sports delayed to help athletes
Spring sports delayed to help athletes
cvb
Take Me Home Tuesday
Program making vaccine rollout equitable
Program making vaccine rollout equitable
Spring sports delayed to help athletes