Advertisement

Jackson Amtrak station being recognized as meeting spot for underground railroad

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt
MSU Police captain arrested, MSP requests criminal charges

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor 500,000 American Lives Lost to COVID-19
Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19...
New CDC research suggests teachers may play a role in spreading COVID-19
Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued guidances for medical product developers,...
FDA says trials are not needed for vaccines modified for variants