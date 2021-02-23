Advertisement

Ithaca High School Gets New Football Coach

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ithaca School Board Monday night approved the appointment of Jordan Hessbrook as the high school’s new head varsity football coach. Hessbrook is the nephew of Terry Hessbrook, who has retired after 19 seasons. Jordan was a member of the Ithaca coaching staff this past season. He is a 2013 graduate of the school. Jordan Hessbrook vows to maintain the winning tradition the school has had under his uncle through the years.

