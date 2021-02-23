Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff investigating armed robbery at Jolly Rd gas station

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.
(WIFR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning at approximately 4:00 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff deputies responded to the Speedway gas station located at 2558 E Jolly Rd. for an armed robbery.

Staff reported that a black male wearing a black ski mask entered the store displaying a handgun. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash. A K9 track was unsuccessful and no staff members were injured.

Anyone that may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

