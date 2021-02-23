Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says bars and restaurants should stay at 25%

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail spoke during a press conference.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said that bars and restaurants should stay at 25% capacity for a while and not go to 50% at this time. She feels it’s important to monitor the COVID-19 cases while at 25%.

Here are some of her other thoughts regarding coronavirus within the state:

Enhanced social distancing initiative has been working and there’s no need to take more drastic measures

She is in favor of the MSU early detection program but feels it could more accessible to those living off-campus

East Lansing is extending their state of emergency declaration until May is a good time frame

They’re shifting from 90 to 30 days with the heat map. They’ll be assessing the past 30 days versus the past 90 days to make the map more active.

Vail also noted that Michigan State University’s COVID-19 cases are down since January.

