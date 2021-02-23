Advertisement

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says bars and restaurants should stay at 25%

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail spoke during a press conference.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said that bars and restaurants should stay at 25% capacity for a while and not go to 50% at this time. She feels it’s important to monitor the COVID-19 cases while at 25%.

Here are some of her other thoughts regarding coronavirus within the state:

  • Enhanced social distancing initiative has been working and there’s no need to take more drastic measures
  • She is in favor of the MSU early detection program but feels it could more accessible to those living off-campus
  • East Lansing is extending their state of emergency declaration until May is a good time frame
  • They’re shifting from 90 to 30 days with the heat map. They’ll be assessing the past 30 days versus the past 90 days to make the map more active.

Vail also noted that Michigan State University’s COVID-19 cases are down since January.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
MSU Police captain arrested, MSP requests criminal charges
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

MSP warns of key fobs being reprogrammed in car thefts.
Car thieves programming new key fobs
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
Capitol defenders blame bad intelligence for deadly breach
New pilot program designed to enhance state’s vaccine equity strategy
Tiger Woods injured in rollover car crash