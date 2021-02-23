Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor 500,000 American Lives Lost to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately through Friday, Feb. 26 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

The Governor’s order affects flags within the State Capitol Complex as well as all public buildings and grounds across the state. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff out of respect for the dead.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

