Advertisement

Freeway shooting Detroit leaves three dead

A motive for the shooting is unknown right now.
Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.
Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.(NBC15)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say around 10:00 Monday night, 911 started receiving calls of two cars shooting at each other on the express lanes.

A man driving one of the cars was shot and killed. His female passenger was also shot. She was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

A suspect in the other car tried to run away, but when he jumped the median wall he was hit and killed by a driver not involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is unknown right now.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt
Chatfield resigns as CEO of Southwest Michigan First less than two weeks after being appointed

Latest News

Former governor Rick Snyder and eight others are facing charges for their roles in the Flint...
Snyder to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Some Grand Ledge parents want their children to go back to in-person learning
Watching Your Wallet: travel reward use could soar in 2021
Watching Your Wallet: travel reward use could soar in 2021
Michigan Department of Education looks to U.S. Department of Education for flexibility on requirements