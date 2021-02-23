Freeway shooting Detroit leaves three dead

(WILX) - Three people have died after a freeway shooting on I-96 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say around 10:00 Monday night, 911 started receiving calls of two cars shooting at each other on the express lanes.

A man driving one of the cars was shot and killed. His female passenger was also shot. She was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

A suspect in the other car tried to run away, but when he jumped the median wall he was hit and killed by a driver not involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting is unknown right now.

