Fowler High School cuts driver education classes

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era for Fowler High School. Officials from the school announced Tuesday that they will no longer be offering Michigan Department of State Driver education classes.

Instructors Mr. Spicer and Mr. Buhr thanked the students they taught in a farewell post on Facebook. The school offered alternative programs for those hoping to learn; KTZ Driving School (989-330-5157) in Middleton and Knox Driving School LLC (517-332-0022) in St. Johns.

At the time of the post, the school did not say why the driving school is shutting down.

