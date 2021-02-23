Advertisement

Fowler High School cuts driver education classes

(WCAX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era for Fowler High School. Officials from the school announced Tuesday that they will no longer be offering Michigan Department of State Driver education classes.

Instructors Mr. Spicer and Mr. Buhr thanked the students they taught in a farewell post on Facebook. The school offered alternative programs for those hoping to learn; KTZ Driving School (989-330-5157) in Middleton and Knox Driving School LLC (517-332-0022) in St. Johns.

At the time of the post, the school did not say why the driving school is shutting down.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
n/a
Lansing woman’s dog gets stolen, now deals with taunting Facebook messages
Eaton Rapids Public Schools
Parents are angry that teacher’s kids are allowed more in-person classes at Eaton Rapids Public Schools
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt
MSU Police captain arrested, MSP requests criminal charges

Latest News

New otter pups at Potter Park
New otter pups at Potter Park
Three Otter Pups Born to Nkeke and Miles at Potter Park Zoo on Feb. 3.
Potter Park Zoo welcomes otter pup triplets
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19
Area educators and doctors are urging parents to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19...
New CDC research suggests teachers may play a role in spreading COVID-19