Car thieves programming new key fobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for criminals using expensive technology to steal people’s car. An internal memo from the Michigan State Police said thieves are breaking into people’s cars and using a special tablet to program a new key fob.

This means the original key no longer works.

“It’s real surprising. Not anyone can get their hands on this equipment,” said Paul Parker at the Keyless Shop in Frandor.

The Michigan State Police bulletin said hundreds of Fiat-Chrysler vehicles have been stolen. Primarily the thieves are targeting 2014-2021 Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Parker said it appeared the thieves knew what they were doing.

“It’s real expensive software. We got to keep it updated to make sure we’re able to do all the programming for keys,” said Parker.

He said it’s actually hard to get a hold of the software needed to program a new key.

“It’s not just something you can go online, purchase, and get it and have it up and running,” said Parker. “They do background checks, they make sure you’re a qualified locksmith, they just don’t hand it out to anybody.”

Typically car dealers and key replacement stores are able to get the technology needed to program a key.

Parker said they verify everything so they aren’t programming for a thief.

“We don’t just jump on it and say ‘Ok, I’m going to come out and make a key for you.’ We require proof of ownership,” he said.

Right now police say there’s not too much people can do because of the sophistication these thieves are using. But Parker recommends just making sure you’re aware of your surroundings when you lock your car.

“If they are in close vicinity of you, they can just get that signal and they can get in your car as soon as you go in the shopping center,” said Parker.

MSP’s bulletin said its not illegal to own the reprogramming device, which makes it harder to track these thieves down.

Fiat-Chrysler defended its vehicles in a statement to News 10 Tuesday.

“Our vehicles meet or exceed all applicable federal safety standards. While such events are rare, they are not exclusive to any make or model of vehicle. Further, FCA uses industry-standard technology. Notwithstanding, we urge all motorists to take due care in securing their vehicles against unauthorized access.”

