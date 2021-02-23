Attorney General’s office charges two for threats made to public officials

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that two men now face criminal charges for reportedly making threats against public officials leading up to and following the November general election.

Charges of making threats against public officials are issued when prosecutes believe they can prove that someone has attempted to influence public officials through the use of threats of violence or other malicious acts.

Daniel Thompson, a 62-year-old man from Harrison, Mich. is charged with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider, a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine. The AG’s office alleges that Thompson left threatening messages for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5, made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone conversation with a member of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office on Jan. 19 and another threatening call to Rep. Slotkin on April 30.

In a voicemail left for Debbie Stabenow, Thompson said he was angry about the results of the general election, that he joined a Michigan militia and that there would be violence if the election results were not changed. He restated those sentiments in an email to Stabenow’s office.

Thompson also spoke with a staff member from Congresswoman Slotkin’s office for more than an hour, during which he claimed people will die and used violent references while noting events that took place at the Capitol building.

Clinton Stewart, a 43-year-old man from Douglas, Ga. is charged with one count of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider, a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine.

The Attorney General’s office has alleged that on Sept. 18 Stewart left a threatening voicemail message for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens, in which he accused “activist judges” of making rulings that favored then president-elect Joe Biden to win the election through mail-in ballots.

“It is unacceptable and illegal to intimidate or threaten public officials,” Nessel said. “To those who think they can do so by hiding behind a keyboard or phone, we will find you and we will prosecute you, to the fullest extent of the law. No elected official should have to choose between doing their job and staying safe.”

Arraignments of both defendants are pending.

