Watching Your Wallet: travel rewards amid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Progress in COVID-19 vaccinations has consumers a little less worried about traveling in 2021. That’s according to a new survey by Lending Tree.

Almost 60 percent of consumers already have a trip booked for this year and many did so right after news broke about vaccines becoming available.

Since many trips were canceled last year, that gave travel credit card holders more time to rack up those points and miles.

Now they are cashing those rewards to lower the price of their trip according to a new survey by Lending Tree. Consumers are more likely to splurge on once-in-a-lifetime activities for their first post-pandemic trip.

The survey also found that 1 out of 5 people planned to open a new travel rewards card sometime this year.

An interesting item…nearly 60 percent of everyone questioned thought COVID-19 vaccinations should be required before travelers get on an airplane.

Experts say-- if you want to work on gaining travel rewards-- there are lots of great credit cards out there that participate-- *but* the key is to pay off your card balance in full each month-- so you are not paying interest and defeating the purpose of any rewards.

