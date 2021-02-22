Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: travel rewards amid pandemic

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Progress in COVID-19 vaccinations has consumers a little less worried about traveling in 2021. That’s according to a new survey by Lending Tree.

Almost 60 percent of consumers already have a trip booked for this year and many did so right after news broke about vaccines becoming available.

Since many trips were canceled last year, that gave travel credit card holders more time to rack up those points and miles.

Now they are cashing those rewards to lower the price of their trip according to a new survey by Lending Tree. Consumers are more likely to splurge on once-in-a-lifetime activities for their first post-pandemic trip.

The survey also found that 1 out of 5 people planned to open a new travel rewards card sometime this year.

An interesting item…nearly 60 percent of everyone questioned thought COVID-19 vaccinations should be required before travelers get on an airplane.

Experts say-- if you want to work on gaining travel rewards-- there are lots of great credit cards out there that participate-- *but* the key is to pay off your card balance in full each month-- so you are not paying interest and defeating the purpose of any rewards.

With this Investigate TV Watching Your Wallet, I’m Rachel DePompa.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: rebuild your emergency fund
Watching Your Wallet: rebuild your emergency fund
Watching Your Wallet: rebuild emergency fund
Watching Your Wallet: reasons to file your taxes now
Watching Your Wallet: Don't let holiday debt linger into new year
Watching Your Wallet: buying a used car