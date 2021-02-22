Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers approve bill ending death penalty

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the...
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions.(Albright, Kate | Governor Northam's Office)
By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State lawmakers gave final approval Monday to a bill that will end capital punishment in Virginia, a dramatic turnaround for a state that has executed more people in its history than any other.

The legislation repealing the death penalty now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he will sign the measure into law, making Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions.

Virginia’s Democratic majority, in control of the General Assembly for a second year, pushed the repeal effort, arguing that the death penalty has been applied disproportionately to people of color, the mentally ill and the indigent. Republicans raised concerns about justice for victims and their family members, and said there are some crimes that are so heinous that the perpetrators deserve to be executed.

Both the House and Senate approved separate repeal bills earlier this month. On Monday, the Senate approved the House bill, advancing it to Northam on a 22-16 vote. Republican Sen. Jill Vogel joined with Democrats in the chamber in voting for passage.

The House was expected to vote on the Senate version later in the day.

Historically, Virginia has used the death penalty more than any other state, executing nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, Virginia, with 113 executions, is second only to Texas.

Only two men remain on Virginia’s death row. Anthony Juniper was sentenced to death in the 2004 slayings of his ex-girlfriend, two of her children, and her brother. Thomas Porter was sentenced to die for the 2005 killing of a Norfolk police officer. The repeal legislation would convert their sentences to life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
New studies published this week suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against new...
UK data: COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations