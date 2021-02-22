Advertisement

Timberwolves Hire New Coach

Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein, left, knocks the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves'...
Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein, left, knocks the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (KVLY)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized the hiring of Toronto assistant Chris Finch as their new head coach. The move came hours after the firing of Ryan Saunders. The Timberwolves have the NBA’s worst record. President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas worked with the 51-year-old Finch in Houston. Finch was an assistant for six seasons there while Rosas was in the front office. Finch has 24 years of coaching experience, roughly half of that in Europe. He also has been an assistant with Denver and New Orleans.

