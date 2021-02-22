Advertisement

Spartans keep playoff hopes alive with 78-71 win over Hoosiers

Aaron Henry scores, ties career high 27
The Michigan State Spartans need to win out to have any chance at the NCAA Tournament
The Michigan State Spartans need to win out to have any chance at the NCAA Tournament(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans won their biggest game of the season behind Indiana native Aaron Henry.

He scored 37, tying his career high and helping the Spartans, 78-71 over Indiana.

“I’m proud of a team that can come out on the road against a team that was red-hot,” head coach Tom Izzo said after the game.

The Spartans shot 49% from the floor, and made 41% of their three-pointers.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 34, but it would have been a lot more if not for Thomas Kithier, who played solid defense on the big man.

The Spartans face Illinois on Tuesday; it’s the first of four games against top-5 opponents to end the season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
MDOT plans to build a diverging diamond in Jackson County.
US-127 diverging diamond will be the first in Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures

Latest News

No. 3 Michigan holds off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87
UM transfer lands with Tucker’s Spartans
The Mason Bulldogs hosted the St. Johns Redwings on Friday
St. Johns girls get win over Mason, now 2-2
The Fulton Pirates tipped off against the Bath Bees on Friday
Bath Bees improve to 3-2 with win over Fulton