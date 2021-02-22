Spartans keep playoff hopes alive with 78-71 win over Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans won their biggest game of the season behind Indiana native Aaron Henry.

He scored 37, tying his career high and helping the Spartans, 78-71 over Indiana.

“I’m proud of a team that can come out on the road against a team that was red-hot,” head coach Tom Izzo said after the game.

The Spartans shot 49% from the floor, and made 41% of their three-pointers.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 34, but it would have been a lot more if not for Thomas Kithier, who played solid defense on the big man.

The Spartans face Illinois on Tuesday; it’s the first of four games against top-5 opponents to end the season.

