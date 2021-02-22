Advertisement

Redevelopment plans to revive iconic Standard Oil station in REO Town

The long-vacant former Standard Oil station in REO Town could be home to new food and entertainment offerings via a proposed redevelopment project.
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced redevelopment plans for the Standard Oil Station in REO...
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced redevelopment plans for the Standard Oil Station in REO Town. The long-vacant former Standard Oil station located at 1102 South Washington Avenue in REO Town could be home to new food and entertainment offerings via a proposed redevelopment project.(City of Lansing Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced redevelopment plans for the Standard Oil Station in REO Town. The long-vacant former Standard Oil station located at 1102 South Washington Avenue in REO Town could be home to new food and entertainment offerings via a proposed redevelopment project.

Built in 1925, the building served as a gas and service station until the 2000′s and has remained vacant since.

A request for an Obsolete Properties Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) District and Certificate has been sent to Lansing City Council.

“The Standard Oil Station in REO Town is an iconic building here in Lansing and I’m thrilled that after more than a decade, it will finally see the redevelopment that it deserves,” said Mayor Schor. “Adding more dining and entertainment options for residents and visitors in REO Town will keep the momentum going in this thriving business and residential district, and continue the growth happening in Lansing even despite the pandemic.”

The nearly $300,000 redevelopment project is being proposed by development company REO Ventures, LLC, whose partners have recently seen success galvanizing other formerly vacant and rundown buildings in REO Town into exciting mixed-use properties which include retail, office, and residential space.

“We are excited about the redevelopment and repurposing of the old Standard Oil building located at 1102 South Washington Ave in REO Town” said Nicholas Pope of REO Ventures, LLC. “This particular building is iconic to Reo Town. We look forward to transitioning this building and undeveloped land to include a restaurant/food concept along with a vibrant outdoor space. We believe the development of this property will continue to progress the revitalization of REO Town while building off the efforts of places like Saddleback Barbeque, Good Truckin’ Diner, Blue Owl Coffee, Studio Intrigue and others in shaping REO Town’s community.”

The OPRA program halts some local taxes on property for up to 12 years, which can help cover some of the extraordinary redevelopment costs associated with bringing a building to a practical and operational condition. The project will help tackle legacy environmental issues on the site. As with all tax abatements, the OPRA provides value to the developer only if the proposed investment is made, and the redevelopment project completed.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) will present the project and OPRA request on behalf of the LEDC to the Lansing City Council. Following the mandatory public hearings on both the establishment of an OPRA District and approval of an OPRA Certificate, the request will go before City Council for their consideration. Upon approval of an OPRA Certificate, renovation work could begin in summer 2021 and be completed within 12 months.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
LIVE: Garland says Justice Dept. must be politically independent
Chatfield resigns as CEO of Southwest Michigan First less than two weeks after being appointed
The Department of State will facilitate new online services for customers and expand the...
New SOS online, self-service options coming next month