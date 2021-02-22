Redevelopment plans to revive iconic Standard Oil station in REO Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced redevelopment plans for the Standard Oil Station in REO Town. The long-vacant former Standard Oil station located at 1102 South Washington Avenue in REO Town could be home to new food and entertainment offerings via a proposed redevelopment project.

Built in 1925, the building served as a gas and service station until the 2000′s and has remained vacant since.

A request for an Obsolete Properties Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) District and Certificate has been sent to Lansing City Council.

“The Standard Oil Station in REO Town is an iconic building here in Lansing and I’m thrilled that after more than a decade, it will finally see the redevelopment that it deserves,” said Mayor Schor. “Adding more dining and entertainment options for residents and visitors in REO Town will keep the momentum going in this thriving business and residential district, and continue the growth happening in Lansing even despite the pandemic.”

The nearly $300,000 redevelopment project is being proposed by development company REO Ventures, LLC, whose partners have recently seen success galvanizing other formerly vacant and rundown buildings in REO Town into exciting mixed-use properties which include retail, office, and residential space.

“We are excited about the redevelopment and repurposing of the old Standard Oil building located at 1102 South Washington Ave in REO Town” said Nicholas Pope of REO Ventures, LLC. “This particular building is iconic to Reo Town. We look forward to transitioning this building and undeveloped land to include a restaurant/food concept along with a vibrant outdoor space. We believe the development of this property will continue to progress the revitalization of REO Town while building off the efforts of places like Saddleback Barbeque, Good Truckin’ Diner, Blue Owl Coffee, Studio Intrigue and others in shaping REO Town’s community.”

The OPRA program halts some local taxes on property for up to 12 years, which can help cover some of the extraordinary redevelopment costs associated with bringing a building to a practical and operational condition. The project will help tackle legacy environmental issues on the site. As with all tax abatements, the OPRA provides value to the developer only if the proposed investment is made, and the redevelopment project completed.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) will present the project and OPRA request on behalf of the LEDC to the Lansing City Council. Following the mandatory public hearings on both the establishment of an OPRA District and approval of an OPRA Certificate, the request will go before City Council for their consideration. Upon approval of an OPRA Certificate, renovation work could begin in summer 2021 and be completed within 12 months.

