Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties starting March 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting March 1, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on March 1 will continue work on a four-year Rebuilding Michigan project on 25 miles of I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties.

This year’s work will include rebuilding northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road in Olivet to Island Highway in Olivet, Eaton County. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, March 1, and is projected to be completed for the season by Monday, Nov. 15. The work will include rebuilding interchange ramps at Cochran Road and M-50.

There will also be work on the following bridges over I-69:

J Drive North

N Drive North

Garfield Road

Baseline Highway

Butterfield Highway

and Ainger Road.

For the duration of the project, one lane of I-69 will be open in each direction utilizing crossovers, and access to interchange ramps will be maintained except for when short-duration closures are required for rebuilding work. County road closures over I-69 will be required to accommodate bridge repairs.

This is the second year of a four-year, $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties. The total project includes rebuilding 25 miles of I-69 and six interchanges, replacing the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, repairing 26 bridges, and making drainage and safety improvements from south of I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, to Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County.

Additionally, crews will repave the Turkeyville Rest Area and carpool lot, as well as the Potterville Rest Area.

The overall project is expected to be finished in November 2023.

