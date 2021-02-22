Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Equipment failure is to blame for a power outage affecting 1,921 customers in Holt.

Consumers Energy reports that a crew has been assigned to the outage. As of this writing, the estimated time of restoration is 10:30 a.m.

The outage was first reported at 2:42 a.m.

A map of power outages from Consumers Energy can be found here.

A map with outage area information from Consumers Energy. 1,921 customers in the Holt area are affected due to equipment failure. (Consumers Energy)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.