Police need your help finding missing Lansing woman

Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Authorities need your help finding a missing 55 year old woman.

Colleen Janet Chapman was last seen wearing a long black coat, sweatpants and carrying a black coach purse, according to police.

According to investigators Colleen is non verbal and left the area of Jolly Road and Waverly Road in a Tan 2001 Mercury Mountaineer SUV that is missing the front bumper.

If you have any information on Colleen’s whereabouts, call Ingham County Authorities.

