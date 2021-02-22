Police need your help finding missing Lansing woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Authorities need your help finding a missing 55 year old woman.

Colleen Janet Chapman was last seen wearing a long black coat, sweatpants and carrying a black coach purse, according to police.

According to investigators Colleen is non verbal and left the area of Jolly Road and Waverly Road in a Tan 2001 Mercury Mountaineer SUV that is missing the front bumper.

If you have any information on Colleen’s whereabouts, call Ingham County Authorities.

