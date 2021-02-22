Advertisement

Osaka Moves Up In World Rankings

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's...
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
-UNDATED (AP) - Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship has allowed her to move up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list. Women’s runner-up Jennifer Brady cracked the Top 20 for the first time jumping to No. 13. Rafael Nadal stayed at No. 2 after losing in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, while the women’s No. 1 remains Ash Barty.

