Osaka Moves Up In World Rankings

-UNDATED (AP) - Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open championship has allowed her to move up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. Men’s finalist Daniil Medvedev rose to a career-best No. 3 behind winner Novak Djokovic on the ATP list. Women’s runner-up Jennifer Brady cracked the Top 20 for the first time jumping to No. 13. Rafael Nadal stayed at No. 2 after losing in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, while the women’s No. 1 remains Ash Barty.