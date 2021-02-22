Advertisement

No. 3 Michigan holds off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off a late flurry to beat No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 on Sunday.

In a matchup of teams aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds to go.

Brooks sealed the win with a couple of foul shots.

Chaundee Brown Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points and Isaiah Livers added 12 for the Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten). Michigan won its fifth straight around a three-week break due to COVID-19 issues.

Washington had a career-high 30 points and went 5 for 10 on 3s for Ohio State (18-5, 12-5). E.J. Liddell had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

