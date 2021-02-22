Nassar seeks re-sentencing from Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Larry Nassar is appealing his case to the Michigan Supreme Court. His request again argues his Ingham County case should be re-sentenced in front of a different judge.

Nassar accuses Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of bias. He says Aquilina’s comments, like referring to him as a “monster”, have put him in and his family in physical danger.

The filing also states that Aquilina wished “that he would be subjected to repeated sexual assault in prison.”

The application for leave to appeal notes Aquilina’s use of social media stating “Judge Aquilina tweeted a cartoon with dehumanizing and violent imagery depicting Dr. Nassar as a live rat that she, while wearing her judicial robe, is preparing to execute in a garbage disposal. Judge Aquilina still fondly recalls in social media posts and in interviews her pronouncement in court that she was signing Dr. Nassar’s ‘death warrant.’”

Nassar also argued the public testimonies from victims were unfair.

In December 2020, the state court of appeals denied Nassar’s request to be re-sentenced by a different judge.

The application for leave to appeal can be read below.

