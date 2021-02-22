Advertisement

MSU women’s swim and dive team is still fighting to keep program alive

The judge ruled that MSU should have the ability to decide how to allocate their money.
Michigan State University’s women's swim and dive team is still fighting to keep their program...
Michigan State University’s women's swim and dive team is still fighting to keep their program alive.(Erin Szara)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s women’s swim and dive team is still fighting to keep their program alive.

Last week a federal judge denied the injunction by members of the swim and dive team, which would have prevented the school from dropping their program.

According to the team’s attorney, the ruling came as a shock, as most injunctions like this are normally approved.

The judge ruled that MSU should have the ability to decide how to allocate their money. The ruling was immediately appealed. However, the team’s attorney says this is not the end of the women’s swim and dive team.

“The case is not over,” said Jill Zwagerman. “The preliminary injunction was just saying, ‘hey MSU! Don’t cut swimming and diving right now while we figure out the rest of the lawsuit.”

Michigan State’s spokesperson released a statement saying, “the judge issued a thorough and thoughtful opinion that accurately reflects the facts and reached the correct result. Because the litigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further.”

