Michigan Humanities announces virtual conversation series about misinformation online

(WHSV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Michigan Humanities announced a series of virtual conversations entitled “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation,” a program funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Federation of State Humanities Councils centered around the psychology of misinformation and how information online impacts human response.

The first conversation will be hosted on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

Panelists for that conversation will be the following communications leaders:

  • Dr. Jayson Dibble
  • Dr. Amanda Martinez

The second conversation will take place on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

The speaker for that event will be the following:

  • Marcus Collins

The third conversation will take place on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Speakers involved are the following:

  • Dr. Jayson Dibble
  • Dr. Dannagal G. Young

All virtual conversations are free and open to the public. You can pre-register for the Zoom event here.

