MHSAA: Start of 2020-21 spring sports activity set for March 22

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) approved an adjustment to the Spring 2021 schedule, which delays the start of practices in those sports one week.

The shift to March 22, and competition to March 26, was done to accommodate a later end to Winter sports this season. The change should also free up space on indoor facilities.

All Spring sports tournament dates remain as originally scheduled, with MHSAA Finals in baseball, softball and girls soccer concluding the 2020-21 postseason June 19.

Delayed though it may be, the new schedule represents a better prospect for athletes and fans than last year, when the entire Spring sports season was canceled due to the then recent outbreak of COVID-19. General conditioning with an unlimited number of students is currently allowed, with other out-of-season training (four-player workouts, open gyms/facilities) allowed to continue through March 21, with Council having eliminated the preseason downtime restriction for Spring sports this year.

