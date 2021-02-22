Advertisement

MHSAA Pushes Back Start of Spring Sports One Week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday it is delaying the start of spring sports by one week at the direction of its Representative Council. Practices may begin March 22 and competitions may start March 26. Championship tournaments will remain on schedule in mid June. Meanwhile the girls basketball finals will be played April 9 and the boys one day later, both at Michigan State’s Breslin Center.

