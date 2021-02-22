LCC chief of police to retire after 40 years of service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bill French, Police Chief at Lansing Community College (LCC) with 40 years of experience on the job, has announced his plans to retire.

Chief French started as a patrol officer, then became a sergeant, lieutenant assistant chief, and finally became chief. French has had other occupations: In fact he’s been working since taking a job as a paperboy the age of 12. He then became a student intern with the state of Michigan, worked for a construction equipment company in the parts department and sold antiques. He moonlighted as a state inspector for athletics, overseeing pro boxing, amateur boxing and pro wrestling. Acting as an inspector he was able to meet all of the famous pro wrestlers in the 1980s.

“Working with the students and seeing them go on to great things is what I have enjoyed the most,” French said. “Cadets that have worked at LCC have gone on to very successful law enforcement careers all over the nation, including the U.S. Secret Service.”

He added, “LCC has been like a family for me and my wife for the last 40 years.”

French said he plans to spend more time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

