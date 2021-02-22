Lansing Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old child.

Eshaun Malikah Beard is described as 5′0″ and 100 pounds. According to his family, he was last seen at the Kroger at the 900 block of West Holmes Road. He was wearing a brown Carhartt coat, jeans, brown boots and was carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eshaun is asked to contact Detective Wilson at 517-483-6813.

LPD’s original post is included below.

RUNAWAY/MISSING Eshaun Malikah Beard 12yrs. 5'0" 100lbs. Family reported recently - last seen near Kroger (900 Blk. of W. Holmes Rd.) wearing a brown Carhartt coat, jeans, brown boots carrying a red and black backpack. Call POLICE with information: Detective Willson 517-483-6813 pic.twitter.com/Ki20mh4Mlk — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) February 22, 2021

