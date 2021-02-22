Advertisement

Lansing Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old child.

Eshaun Malikah Beard is described as 5′0″ and 100 pounds. According to his family, he was last seen at the Kroger at the 900 block of West Holmes Road. He was wearing a brown Carhartt coat, jeans, brown boots and was carrying a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eshaun is asked to contact Detective Wilson at 517-483-6813.

LPD’s original post is included below.

Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

