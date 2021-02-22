Advertisement

Jackson train station to be recognized for its connections to the Underground Railroad

There will be a ceremony to honor the station’s legacy on Tuesday at noon.
Jackson's Amtrak station is being recognized for its connections to the Underground Railroad.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Jackson station opened to passengers on Sept. 1, 1873, making it one of the oldest operating passenger stations in the nation. The site has been an active railroad location since the Michigan Central arrived in Jackson in 1841.

The property where the station sits, along with another nearby property, were the general sites of two separate escapes by freedom seekers running from slavery back in 1847.

The Jackson County Michigan Historical Society says it is important to honor the site, especially during black history month.

“Being able to show all of the history it has and the tie here with the history here in Jackson is very important,” said Maurice Imhoff, President of the Jackson County Michigan Historical Society. “Especially with our black history, this is a very important thing, and for me being a mixed person, and black history month. What a time to be able to recognize this year.”

There will be a ceremony to honor the station’s legacy on Tuesday at noon. The Jackson County Michigan Historical society will live stream the event on its Facebook page.

