Jackson Symphony Orchestra features Michigan composers in upcoming virtual concert

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce Made in Michigan premiering online on February 26th at 8:00 pm in these locations: JacksonSymphony.org, thier Facebook page, and thier YouTube channel.

Classical music goes beyond Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven. Composers continue writing for the orchestra today.

The JSO is committed to bringing new music into the world while honoring Classical Music’s tradition and past.

In this ‘Made In Michigan’ concert, they are featuring composers that have local relationships to Michigan: Clarice Assad, Jonathan Bruce Brown, Jeremy Crosmer, Jessie Montgomery, and Marcus Norris.

You can join Maestro Matthew Aubin and the JSO for this online premiere.

Maestro Aubin and select musicians will be chatting with viewers during the presentation so bring your questions.

This program will be available on the JSO website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

In addition, the JSO will be creating supplemental educational materials so that this program can be presented in an interactive, virtual format to school groups.

Here are a list of the featured composers: Clarice Assad--University of Michigan alum Jonathan Bruce Brown--JSO composer-in-residence Jeremy Crosmer--JSO-commissioned composer and cellist with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Jessie Montgomery--Sphinx alum Marcus Norris--JHS alum, JSO-commissioned composer, and doctoral student at UCLA.

