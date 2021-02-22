Advertisement

Jackson Symphony Orchestra features Michigan composers in upcoming virtual concert

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce Made in Michigan premiering online on February 26th at 8:00 pm in these locations: JacksonSymphony.org, thier Facebook page, and thier YouTube channel.

Classical music goes beyond Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven. Composers continue writing for the orchestra today.

The JSO is committed to bringing new music into the world while honoring Classical Music’s tradition and past.

In this ‘Made In Michigan’ concert, they are featuring composers that have local relationships to Michigan: Clarice Assad, Jonathan Bruce Brown, Jeremy Crosmer, Jessie Montgomery, and Marcus Norris.

You can join Maestro Matthew Aubin and the JSO for this online premiere.

Maestro Aubin and select musicians will be chatting with viewers during the presentation so bring your questions.

This program will be available on the JSO website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

In addition, the JSO will be creating supplemental educational materials so that this program can be presented in an interactive, virtual format to school groups.

Here are a list of the featured composers: Clarice Assad--University of Michigan alum Jonathan Bruce Brown--JSO composer-in-residence Jeremy Crosmer--JSO-commissioned composer and cellist with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Jessie Montgomery--Sphinx alum Marcus Norris--JHS alum, JSO-commissioned composer, and doctoral student at UCLA.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

Brock Fletcher gives us a tour of a pole barn home
Brock Fletcher gives us a tour of a pole barn home
Ayers Basement Systems
Ayers Basement Systems can help keep your crawl space clean
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
infknit
MSU seniors create sustainable and versatile clothing line