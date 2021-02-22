Advertisement

Jackson reports 2,000 delinquent water bills

According to Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, more than 2,000 water bills are considered delinquent...
According to Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, more than 2,000 water bills are considered delinquent in Jackson.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - According to Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, more than 2,000 water bills are considered delinquent in Jackson.

However, in anticipation of his community’s strife during the pandemic, he and his team set aside over $200,000 to help those who fell short.

The Community Action Agency has been put in charge of allocating those funds.

Their Director of Community Programs Laura Reaume says the city has been very accommodating by not shutting people’s water off regardless of their account balance.

“We’re kind of lucky right now that the city isn’t shutting people’s water off,” said Reaume. “So, this is a good time for households to reach out, get the assistance and get it taken care of before their water is actually off.”

She encourages those who need help to ask for it.

“It is hard to ask for help and we see that a lot. We’re used to talking to people in crisis. This is what we do. We expect you’re going to be unsure and uncomfortable and it’s our job to make you feel comfortable,” she said.

To learn about these programs, you can contact the Community Action Agency at (517) 784-4800.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

AYERS BASEMENT
AYERS BASEMENT
MSU not giving up on the tournament streak
MSU not giving up on the tournament streak
KY3
Jackson Symphony Orchestra features Michigan composers in upcoming virtual concert
A new attempt to repeal the "tampon tax"
A new attempt to repeal the "tampon tax"
Governor Garlin Gilchrist at U of M.
Gov. Gilchrist tours vaccine facility at University of Michigan