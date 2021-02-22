Jackson reports 2,000 delinquent water bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - According to Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies, more than 2,000 water bills are considered delinquent in Jackson.

However, in anticipation of his community’s strife during the pandemic, he and his team set aside over $200,000 to help those who fell short.

The Community Action Agency has been put in charge of allocating those funds.

Their Director of Community Programs Laura Reaume says the city has been very accommodating by not shutting people’s water off regardless of their account balance.

“We’re kind of lucky right now that the city isn’t shutting people’s water off,” said Reaume. “So, this is a good time for households to reach out, get the assistance and get it taken care of before their water is actually off.”

She encourages those who need help to ask for it.

“It is hard to ask for help and we see that a lot. We’re used to talking to people in crisis. This is what we do. We expect you’re going to be unsure and uncomfortable and it’s our job to make you feel comfortable,” she said.

To learn about these programs, you can contact the Community Action Agency at (517) 784-4800.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.