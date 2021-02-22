Gov. Gilchrist tours vaccine facility at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II toured the University of Michigan vaccination operation, which is housed in the University of Michigan’s football stadium-otherwise known as the “Big House.”

“Governor Whitmer and I have made it a priority to tour and further understand how these vaccination sites are operating and to ensure that we’re equitably distributing the vaccine. I was proud to visit my alma mater and see this lifesaving work in real-time,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “It’s clear that our public health professionals, doctors, nurses, the Michigan National Guard, and volunteers are doing everything they can to get shots in arms, but they need more resources. It’s time for the legislature to come to the table and work with Governor Whitmer to pass the MI COVID Recovery Plan. This plan will allocate $90 million in federal funding to help us ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan, bring us closer to our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day and help us end the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all.”

