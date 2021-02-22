Advertisement

Fire in Delhi Township shuts down Holt Road and Adelpha Avenue

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire at a home on the 4000 block of Holt Road in Delhi Township has shut down Holt Road and Adelpha Avenue.

Officials have confirmed that the cause of the fire was electrical, and that they have been able to put it out. The roads were closed while crews worked to clear the area, and are now open again. It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is an ongoing story, and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

