Feds investigating high-profile allies of Trump for roles in organizing Capitol riot

(WILX) - Federal investigators are looking into whether high-profile allies of former President Donald Trump played a role in organizing the deadly Capitol Hill riot.

The Washington Post was the first to report that Alex Jones, Roger Stone, and “Stop The Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander are a part of the inquiry.

A law enforcement source has since confirmed the investigation to NBC News. The source says charges are unlikely, but investigators want to achieve a broad understanding of any possible instigators.

Those sentiments are echoed by Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell.

“There were people who came to prevent certification from happening and to do harm,” Dingell said. “So I want to have more facts, but I think it’s further evidence that there was a more organized effort to what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, which is why we need to understand, why we need to get a commission setup, we need to study and we need to understand these groups.”

