Advertisement

Construction begins on G.A.R. Island Park improvement project

The city received a $2.8 million grant from the state for the major project.
Trumpeter Carlise Beauchene plays &amp;quot;Taps&amp;quot; at Gar Memorial Park in Eaton...
Trumpeter Carlise Beauchene plays &amp;quot;Taps&amp;quot; at Gar Memorial Park in Eaton Rapids. (WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids will begin reconstructing the G.A.R. Island Park on Monday.

In September, the city received a $2.8 million grant from the state for the major project.

Over the next year, the city’s contractor will reconstruct the sea walls around the island. They will be replacing the pedestrian bridge connecting the park to river street and reconstructing a riverwalk that connects Hamlin Square to Mill Pointe Park.

That construction will last through September.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos

Latest News

Larry Nassar is appealing his case to the Michigan Supreme Court.
Nassar seeks re-sentencing from Michigan Supreme Court
Jackson's Amtrak station is being recognized for its connections to the Underground Railroad.
Jackson train station to be recognized for its connections to the Underground Railroad
WILX Morning Forecast 2-22-21
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located