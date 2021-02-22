Construction begins on G.A.R. Island Park improvement project

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids will begin reconstructing the G.A.R. Island Park on Monday.

In September, the city received a $2.8 million grant from the state for the major project.

Over the next year, the city’s contractor will reconstruct the sea walls around the island. They will be replacing the pedestrian bridge connecting the park to river street and reconstructing a riverwalk that connects Hamlin Square to Mill Pointe Park.

That construction will last through September.

