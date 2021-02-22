Coach Izzo prepares team to follow weekend win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday’s win is giving Spartan fans some hope. At this point, every game is a much-needed win.

Tom Izzo was preaching the word “connected” before the Indiana game; saying the guys have to stay connected on all fronts- communication, physicality, and effort.

It showed in the second half with 56 points, and it could spark some changes going forward.

”What I’m dealing with is we won a game. You’re at Michigan State, you’re supposed to win games. Let’s learn from why we won the game,” said MSU head coach Coach Izzo.

It looked like Indiana was going to be “another one of those games” for Michigan State. Nothing went right early but finding a lineup that worked turned it all around.

“The connectedness that we had, the positive mindset that everybody took to it, and just how fun it was to win. I feel like we haven’t felt that as much, it’s been sporadic every now and then. But just that feeling that Spartans get when we win. It’s exciting,” said junior forward Aaron Henry.

Down 19-6 with no momentum, it would’ve been easy for MSU to call it a night. They don’t want that to be the narrative for the season.

“Those last couple of weeks, the way everything went, I felt like an underdog, way underdog. Let’s try to max out on how we play in the effort-related things and intelligent-related things and then that ball is going to go in the basket,” said Coach Izzo.

They have a long stretch ahead of six games in thirteen days. Three of their opponents are in the top five in the AP poll.

“They’re highly competitive teams that like to compete and play hard. You have to absolutely look at it one game at a time,” said Henry.

What does this mean in the grand scheme of things?

If the Spartans win most of these games, it could put them on the bubble. The path may not be easy, but it’s there and there’s some hope still alive.

“It’s going to be a hellacious couple of days. Prep today, the game tomorrow. Prep on Wednesday, game Thursday. Prep Friday, travel Saturday, play Sunday. But it’s also an incredible opportunity,” said Coach Izzo.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.