Advertisement

Ayers Basement Systems can help keep your crawl space clean

Keeping your crawl space clean is very important
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many crawl spaces in homes can be filled with bugs, animals, mold, moisture, dust and more elements that can be harmful to your and your family. Other issues can also include sagging and sloping floor boards, cold floors and bursting pipes. Ayers Basement Systems explains why you need to keep your crawl space clean.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

Brock Fletcher gives us a tour of a pole barn home
Brock Fletcher gives us a tour of a pole barn home
KY3
Jackson Symphony Orchestra features Michigan composers in upcoming virtual concert
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
infknit
MSU seniors create sustainable and versatile clothing line