Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Colleen went missing out of Lansing on Sunday, February 21.
UPDATE: Missing Lansing woman has been located
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer signs executive order to ensure adequate propane distribution
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
A power outage in Holt has caused lights at Holt and Cedar to go out. Crews are working in the...
Power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Holt

Latest News

According to Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies more than 2,000 water bills are considered delinquent...
Jackson reports 2,000 delinquent water bills
Former Senator Kelly Loeffler does an interview on her new initiative, 'Greater Georgia'
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler launches new voter group in Georgia
Michigan Humanities announces virtual conversation series about misinformation online
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court rejects Trump election challenge cases
Passengers described seeing debris falling from the plane to the ground below as the crew...
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded