A-P Ratings Remain The Same At The Top

-UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change. The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll - Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois - and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25. In the women’s poll, UConn remains No. 1 after blowing out its two opponents last week. North Carolina State returned to No. 2 and Texas A&M climbed to third, followed by Stanford and South Carolina.