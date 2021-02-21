Advertisement

Pilot state program seeks to reduce water waste in homes

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Some residents in southwestern Michigan and the Detroit area will get plumbing repairs in their homes as part of a new initiative to reduce water waste.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said the “Water Leak Pilot” program is expected to highlight the benefits of reducing water waste for consumers, water suppliers and the overall community. The agency’s office of the Clean Water Public Advocate is offering the program.

About 100 Benton Harbor residents and 100 people in the Detroit enclave of Highland Park initially will take part in the program.

Water leaks can significantly increase consumer water bills, contribute to water quality concerns and increase the energy consumption of municipal water suppliers, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOT plans to build a diverging diamond in Jackson County.
US-127 diverging diamond will be the first in Mid-Michigan
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies say The dual prop plane landed safely on its belly.
Plane lands safely without landing gear at Jewett Airport

Latest News

Waves crash onto the shore of Good Harbor Bay Beach under a blue sky with tree-covered hills...
Insect that kills hemlocks detected in NW Michigan county
Federal grant to help add health care workers to rural areas
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies say The dual prop plane landed safely on its belly.
Plane lands safely without landing gear at Jewett Airport