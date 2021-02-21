Advertisement

Insect that kills hemlocks detected in NW Michigan county

Waves crash onto the shore of Good Harbor Bay Beach under a blue sky with tree-covered hills...
Waves crash onto the shore of Good Harbor Bay Beach under a blue sky with tree-covered hills in the background. (Photo from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOR, Mich. (AP) - A small insect that can kill hemlock trees by feeding on their sap has been detected at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northwestern Michigan.

Earlier this month, surveyors found round, white ovisacs characteristic of the hemlock woolly adelgid on one tree in the Platte River Campground in Honor, Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

The popular campground is in northern Benzie County, southwest of Traverse City.

The insects’ feeding weakens needles, shoots and branches of the trees. Over time, tree growth slows and trees take on a grayish-green appearance.

Without treatment, infested trees die within four to 10 years, state officials said.

Michigan has been combating hemlock woolly adelgid since 2006 and has current infestations in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties. The insect was detected in October in Ludington State Park, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Hemlock woolly adelgid likely arrived in Michigan on infested nursery stock from northeastern states, officials said.

The tiny insects don’t move far on their own, but they can be blown by wind or carried by birds or mammals that come into contact with an infested branch. Cars, boats or recreational vehicles parked beneath infested trees may also be able to transport the insects to new locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOT plans to build a diverging diamond in Jackson County.
US-127 diverging diamond will be the first in Mid-Michigan
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Army vet charged after Michigan bridge scaled for photos
Dad makes giant snow sculptures
DeWitt dad creates giant Spongebob snow sculptures
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies say The dual prop plane landed safely on its belly.
Plane lands safely without landing gear at Jewett Airport

Latest News

Pilot state program seeks to reduce water waste in homes
Federal grant to help add health care workers to rural areas
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit
Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies say The dual prop plane landed safely on its belly.
Plane lands safely without landing gear at Jewett Airport