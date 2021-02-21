Advertisement

3 people fatally shot at Muncie apartment were from Detroit

Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in...
Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in Muncie, police said.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Three Michigan men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting at an apartment in Muncie, police said.

Officers called to a home in the Elgin Manor Apartments complex Friday morning found the bodies of Adrian Demarlo George Jr., 30; Devonte Earl Hollis, 25, and Terence Thomas, 27, Police Chief Nate Sloan said.

“All of the men had succumbed to gunshot wounds and were from the Detroit, Mich., area,” Sloan said in a news release.

Autopsies were expected to be conducted over the weekend, The Star Press reported.

City police and other agencies were continuing to investigate the slayings, Sloan said.

No one has been arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

