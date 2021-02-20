UM transfer lands with Tucker’s Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren has announced he’s transferring to Michigan State.

VanSumeren onnly had seven tackles last year for the Wolverines, but will fill a need at the linebacker position for the Spartans, especially after Antjuan Simmons decided to declare for the NFL Draft.

VanSumeren went to Essexville Garber High School, and enrolled at Michigan as a Fullback. His younger brother Alex recently decommitted from Michigan; the Spartans are among the teams recruiting him.

