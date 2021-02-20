St. Johns girls get win over Mason, now 2-2

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Bulldogs were looking to get their first win on the season, and the Redwings were hoping to break a two-game losing streak.

Red Wings were up at the half, building on that lead Addison Karber found Abby Hendy who nailed the three.

Basketball, a game all about reciprocity, continues for St. Johns when Karber hits the three off a pass from Hendy.

Mason’s Ashley Baker made a good drive but the shot was blocked. It’s Isabel Reemsnyder with the nice effort to grab it and make the layup.

The Red Wings were too much though as Adriannah Inglright got the ball and went down to lay it in.

St. Johns takes this one 53-34 and will go to Haslett for its next game on Saturday, Feb. 20. Mason will welcome in Fowlerville on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

