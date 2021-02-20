Advertisement

Spartython is still happening despite pandemic

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID-19 restrictions loosen at MSU, one student organization is not letting the pandemic stop them.

Spartython will continue its annual dance marathon this year benefiting the Sparrow Children’s Center.

The organization raises both money and awareness for the needs of children at the hospital year-round.

The event will be held virtually this year and organizers say that’s all the more reason this event is important.

“Kids can’t wait for a vaccine, they can’t wait for things to go back to normal because they might not have the time. So what we do now still matters, even if this might be a really abnormal year?” said President of Spartython Emily Valentine.

The dance marathon has been shortened from 10 hours to four hours. It’ll be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow.

