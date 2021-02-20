Plane lands safely without landing gear at Jewett Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At 12:25 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Jewett Airport in Mason, for a report of an airplane that landed without the landing gear deployed.

The dual prop plane landed safely on its belly, according to Ingham County Deputies. The pilot, a 60 year old man from Lansing, was the only occupant and said the landing gear failed to deploy.

The pilot was not injured, but the plane suffered damage to its underside and both props. Airport Police from Lansing responded and the FAA was notified.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.