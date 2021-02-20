MSU students react to the latest COVID guidelines

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School administrators say that over the past week they’ve seen a slight reduction in COVID cases.

Now, they’re enhancing their guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Starting Monday, MSU students can participate in approved two-person activities at the campus’ recreational sports and fitness centers.

“They closed that for like two weeks and I was very mad about that,” said MSU freshman Gavan Boguszewski.

And while some students say they’re happy the gyms are reopening, they feel it’s the least of their concerns.

“It’s hard to meet people especially in your halls,” said Boguszewski.

Students can socially distance in dining cafeterias and socialize in the main lounge, bike rooms, and reflection rooms, that have reopened in the Butterfield Hall, but students say they still miss having friends in their dorm rooms.

“If I’m interacting in a dining hall, why can’t I have people in my room?” said MSU sophomore Jabria Riddle.

“If you’re already letting them come into your room, what’s the difference between letting them spend the night....so I was like mmm about that,” said MSU student Lilliana Vangelov.

MSU is encouraging students to participate in their COVID-19 early detection program, where students and staff can get tested once a week.

The university sending out a statement thanking everyone for their hard work and sacrifices thus far.

“People get COVID every day, especially with the new stand that’s out in Michigan and it’s good to have the enhanced social distancing in the area,” said MSU freshman Sebastian Brown.

Administrators hope the easing of restrictions next week will help students make meaningful and safe connections.

Right now, MSU is reporting 43 active cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The school has reported more than 3,300 cases since the end of July.

