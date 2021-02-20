Michigan State looks for win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans need to win out to have any chance at the NCAA Tournament. Their last matchup (at MSU) against Indiana was postponed because of COVID issues on Michigan State.

Tom Izzo has changed up the starting five: Joshua Langford, A.J. Hoggard, Aaron Henry, Malik Hall, and Julius Marble opened the game for the Spartans. 11 Spartans have now started a game.

Live Updates below:

15:53 1H: Indiana 8, Michigan State 2. Aaron Henry has the only points for MSU. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has six, and the team is on a 6-0 run. MSU has five turnovers already. Mady Sissoko checks in.

9:25 1H: Indiana 19, Michigan State 8. The Spartans are giving the ball away at an astounding pace...eight so far in just over ten minutes. Jackson-Davis has 10 now for the Hoosiers.

7:41 1H: Indiana 19, Michigan State 10. Indiana gets another steal; the Spartans are one away from ten turnovers in the first half.

3:25 1H: Indiana 26, Michigan State 24. The Spartans with their best run in more than a week...some great effort by Thomas Kithier and Aaron Henry on defense have brought the Spartans within 2.

Halftime: Indiana 30, Michigan State 26. Aaron Henry ties it up at 26, part of an 8-0 run for the Spartans. The Hoosiers score the next four, and take a 4-point lead at the half.

